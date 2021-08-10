Google hat bekannt gegeben, dass man die Google Titan Security Keys nur noch in der NFC-Version (Near Field Communication) verkaufen und die Bluetooth-Version einstellen wird. Damit gibt es neu noch zwei Versionen des USB-Sticks für die Zweifaktorauthentifizierung, die gegen Credential Phishing schützen sollen, im Google Store: eine mit USB-A- und eine mit USB-C-Stecker.
Die Keys gibt es per sofort bei Google zu bestellen, die Bluetooth-Version ist zwar noch aufgeführt, aber vergriffen und wird offenbar nicht mehr ausgeliefert. Die Sticks kosten im Store 25 (USB-A) und 40 US-Dollar (USB-C).
(win)
Google Titan Security Key nur noch mit NFC statt Bluetooth
(Quelle: Google)
